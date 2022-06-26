Elliot Page now celebrates with his trans character in the new season of The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page: trans claim at The Umbrella Academy (Photos: Instagram/@elliotpage)

Within the month of LGBT+ pride, the multiple struggles of the members of the community who have historically been singled out and persecuted even to death are beginning to be disclosed. Little by little the landscape has been changing with stories of triumph and freedom such as that of Elliot Page.

These inspiring narratives generate an echo when it comes to characters of great recognition within the entertainment world, since the exposure they face is usually the main hook for audiences to always want to know more about private life, even beyond their work in film, theater, television or digital platforms.

Although when a famous “comes out” it becomes a media and viral issue, when it comes to a trans case, things triple the intensity. That was the case for Elliot Pagea Canadian actor, producer and activist who shocked the world by sparking digital debates, a revolution in the entertainment industry and the union of the most colorful collective in the world.

Here we present the story of the member of The Umbrella Academythe series that allowed him to be the man he is, without the need to resort to narrative elements that could become transphobic.

Without fearing that he might lose his place in acting in Hollywood, Elliot Page decided to be consistent with himself and declared himself a trans person Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

December 1, 2020 through his social networks, who until then had been by name -although he never identified himself as a woman- Ellen Page it was declared transgender with a written message that not only revolutionized the world, but also caused a positive reaction from the streaming monster: Netflix. In the most viral statement in recent years, the actor took the first step in an excessive chain of successes in his professional and personal life.

“Hello friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are him/them and my name is Elliot.. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have reached this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t begin to express how extraordinary it feels to finally love who I am. Enough to pursue my authentic self. I have been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and your relentless work to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and keep fighting for a more loving and equal society.”, began the statement.

At that time he foresaw the waves of negative criticism that later unfortunately did occur and for this reason he publicly anticipated that they “be patient” because it was an extremely important process and therefore the delicacy of each new step was essential not to make mistakes. and live fully.

Statement from Elliot Page (Photo: Twitter/ Elliot Page)

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is that, despite feeling deeply happy at this moment and knowing how many privileges I haveI am also afraid. I am afraid of impassivity, hate, ‘oks’ and violence. To be clear, I’m not trying to muffle a moment that’s joyful and that I celebrate, but I want to address the whole picture. The statistics are staggering. Discrimination against trans people is rampant, insidious and cruel, with dire consequences.”

Towards the end of his statement, which for many was a letter written from the heart, the controversy increased because a peculiar phrase would become a banner for trans men in the world, since the minority of viralized cases is even smaller. when it comes to them, since trans women have had a greater projection in that sense.

“I am one of those people and we will not remain silent in the face of their attacks. I love being trans and I love being queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I prosper. To all trans people dealing with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and threat. Of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do my best to change this world for the better. Thanks for reading this. All my love Elliot”, he finished.

Official poster of the third season (Photo: Instagram /@Elliot Page)

Released in 2019, it is an American superhero television series developed by Steve Blackman for Netflix, being within its category one of the most popular and seen worldwide. Although it is an adaptation of the homonymous comic series written by Gerard Way since 2007 and published by Dark Horse Comicsthe vision of the streaming monster has allowed him to develop a current narrative with the public.

Elliot Page participates in it and that has established him as one of the most popular actors in the industry, since the fame of the series has led to Netflix He has given them three seasons to date, but this has not been the most viral on social networks, since his transition in the series has also been one of the most applauded by television critics and members of the community. LGBT+.

On March 30, 2022, Elliot Page announced on his Twitter account Instagram the first image of the new character he played in the third season of the series The Umbrella Academy. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves”, wrote the 35-year-old Canadian actor on his profile, which has more than 5.8 million followers, where you can see an image of the program in which he appears with his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman, who gives life to Allison Hargreeves.

“This trans baby’s first swimsuit,” she wrote in the footer that accompanied the post.

Her appearance takes place in the second episode of the season, where Vanya changes her transition by showing a new haircut. and making himself known from now on as Viktor, a change that his brothers accept and support.

Initially it was believed that he was the only member of The Umbrella Academy no skills; nevertheless, Viktor Hargreeves was revealed as the most powerful and dangerous of all.

“(Showrunner Steve Blackman) seemed really excited to bring (my transition) into the series.. and then the amazing writer, journalist, and author Thomas Page McBee, who I met doing a miniseries called Tales of the Citywrote an extraordinary book called Amateur, which I recommend everyone to read. He was the first trans man to box in Madison Square Garden and his book, and his work in general, was about masculinity and what it means and exploring that. So Thomas came on board and helped out, and I’m proud and excited for people to see it,” the actor said in a recent interview on the show. Late Night With Seth Meyers.

She also shared that she learned to disconnect from people’s negative reactions and because of that “it has improved her life drastically,” Page said of the transition.

“I hope, you know, I hope that people who have a problem with me can try to listen to that, or accept it on some level. What I want to focus on right now and what has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel. I feel in a way I never really thought possible for a long, long time”, he manifested with the fullness that has finally made him himself before the whole world.

KEEP READING:

Roberto Carlo and the “media closet”: LGBT+ representation in traditional media

The Latin actresses who could be the doubles of other classic Hollywood divas

Sofia Vergara’s survival story after her fight against thyroid cancer

Protected fortunes, peculiar clauses and feuding children: the most extravagant prenuptial agreements in Hollywood

From the video scandal to justice: Kim Kardashian asks for help for a Mexican sentenced to death