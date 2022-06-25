Elliot Page, the star of “The Umbrella Academy”: the Oscar nomination, his arrival in the series and everything he said about his gender transition | story | truth | testimony | narration | ec stories | TVMAS

The actor Elliot Page He has participated in various film and television projects. Thanks to this, the 35-year-old star has managed to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry – even he was nominated for an Oscar – and has just premiered the new season of the show “The Umbrella Academy” via Netflix.

Page was born in the Canadian city of Halifax (Nova Scotia) on February 21, 1987. She was given the name Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page by her parents Dennis Page, a graphic designer, and Martha Philpotts.

Halifax Grammar School was his school until the eighth grade, and later he transferred to Elizabeth High School. He eventually graduated from Shambhala School in 2005. From there, he spent two years in Toronto, Ontario where he studied Vaughan Road Academy’s interactive program. Although, she later decided to pursue acting.

The beginnings of success

The Canadian actor began his path in the industry with only 10 years. She landed the role of Maggie McLean in the movie “Pit Pony” (1997). Two years later, he participated in the series of the same name for television. Thanks to his performance in this production, he was nominated for the Gemini Awards for Best Performance in a Children’s Program.

However, she began to make a name for herself with her work for the tape “Hard Candy” (2005) with the role of Hayley Stark, a fourteen-year-old teenager. Page surprised with the interpretation of the character within the film that has sexual abuse as its central theme.

From there came the important proposal to be part of the cast of the “X-Men” franchise. Page participated as Kitty Pryde, a mutant capable of passing through any type of material, in the deliveries of “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014).

“An American Crime” (2007) was Elliot Page’s next project where he played Sylvia Likens, a sixteen-year-old girl who was tortured to death. That same year, she surprised again with her role in the movie “Juno”, where she plays a young woman who makes a radical decision in the face of an unwanted pregnancy.

Thanks to her performance, she received her first nomination for the 2008 Oscar Awards in the category of Best Actress and for the Golden Globes of the same year for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Despite not winning, Jason Reitman’s film did receive the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

The following year, she guest-starred on the Simpsons episode “Waverly Hills 9-0-2-1-D’oh” as the character Alaska Nebraska, a parody of Hannah Montana. In 2010, she participated in “Inception”, a film for which she was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Actress. For 2011, she returned to the cinema with the film “To Rome with Love”, directed by Woody Allen, where she shared roles with actor Jesse Eisenberg. But it was 7 years later, in 2019, that she would achieve international recognition for the new series “The Umbrella Academy”, broadcast by Netflix.

Arrival at “The Umbrella Academy”

In July 2017, Netflix officially announced the adaptation of the comic “The Umbrella Academy”, created by Gerard Way (ex-My Chemical Romance singer). The first ten episodes premiered in 2019 with the script written by Jeremy Slater. The first star called was Elliot Page for the role of Vanya Hargreeves, the only daughter without powers.

The streaming platform announced that they would renew the series for a second season, which helped position “The Umbrella Academy” as one of the favorite series of its followers with the story of the seven adoptive brothers who have a robot mother programmed to take care of them. and an intelligent chimpanzee as a tutor.

The first season of “The Umbrella Academy” premiered in 2019. (Photo: Netflix) / CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

“I love doing ´The Umbrella Academy´. I learned how special it is to play a character for so long, to evolve with a family of characters. All of us have been through a lot. Years have passed and we have changed and grown in our own way”revealed to Esquire.

He also pointed out that he admires the growth he has achieved in the entertainment industry. “All of us are having our own moments”he stressed.

Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Ben (Justin H. Min), Luther (Tom Hopper), Sir Reginald (Colm Feore), and Lila (Ritu Arya) are the other actors accompanying Elliot in “The Umbrella Academy”.

Your decision

Throughout his career, Elliot has managed to win over audiences with his acting talent. And precisely his closeness to his followers led him to make the decision to communicate important news.

On December 1, 2020, Page came out as transgender and noted that her name would no longer be Ellen, the one assigned to her at birth, and from then on she would be called Elliot. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/she, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to write this. For being here. For having reached this place in my life”is read at the beginning of a letter published through their social networks.

Likewise, the actor thanked the people who stayed by his side and the entire transgender community for being a great inspiration in his life. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me on this journey. I can’t begin to express how amazing it feels to finally love who I am enough to follow my authentic self.”he expressed.

However, he was also sincere in expressing the fear he felt at the time. “I am afraid of invasiveness, hate, ‘jokes’ and violence. To be clear, I’m not trying to blow up a moment that is happy and that I celebrate, but I want to mention the whole picture. The statistics are staggering. Discrimination against trans people is common, insidious and cruel, with terrifying consequences”he pointed out.

Finally, he added that “I love being trans. And I love being queer. And every time I get closer to myself and accept who I am completely, I dream more, my heart grows more and I grow more. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-hatred, abuse and threats of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.

Faced with the announcement, fiction decided to imitate reality. In the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”, the production decided to change the gender of the character of Elliot Page. He went from being called Vanya to Viktor Hargreeves. The actor decided to welcome his character through social networks.