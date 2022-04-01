Elliot Page’s character in ‘The Umbrella Academy 3’, will also be trans

Elliot Page has given life to ‘Vanya’ in two seasons of The Umbrella Academy , which will premiere its third installment on Netflix on June 22. After the actor announced that he is transsexual in 2020, it has now been revealed that his character will also change gender in the third season of the series.

Page broke the news via Twitter, where he shared a photo of the character. “This is Viktor Hargreeves,” she wrote alongside the image. “Welcome to the family, Viktor. We are very happy that you are here, ”answered the official Netflix account.

It was in December 2020 when the actor announced that he is transsexual and that he had changed his name from Ellen Page to Elliot Page. At that time it was confirmed that the artist would continue to give life to ‘Vanya’ in The Umbrella Academy and that there were no plans to change the gender of the character, but it seems that the team has changed its mind.

Of course, it has not yet transpired how the series will plot the change of sex of the character, if it will be the product of the new timeline in which they find themselves or if, on the contrary, ‘Vanya’, which had been shown until now as a bisexual woman, she will make a transition similar to the one made by Page in real life.

season 3 of The Umbrella Academy It will continue the story where the previous installment left off. In a parallel timeline Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, an alternate and better trained version of the members of The Umbrella Academy. After a violent confrontation, the two groups will have to unite and defeat an even greater threat.

In addition to Page, the cast also features Tom Hopper like Luther, David Castaneda like diego, Emmy Raver Lampan like Allison, robert sheehan like Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H Min like Ben, colm feore like Reginald, Ritu Arya like lilac, justin cornwell like Marcus, Britne Oldford like Fey, Jake Epstein like Alfonso, Genesis Rodriguez like Sloane and cazzie david like Jayme.