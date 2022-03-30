Elliot Page’s character in The Umbrella Academy will also be trans in season 3

MADRID, 30 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Elliot Page has given life to Vanya in two seasons of The Umbrella Academywhich will premiere its third installment on Netflix next June 22. After the actor announced that he is transsexual in 2020, it has now been revealed that his character will also change gender in season 3 of the series.

Page broke the news via Twitter, where he shared a photo of the character. “I present to you Victor Hargreeves“He wrote next to the image. “Welcome to the family, Viktor. We are very happy that you are here,” answered the official Netflix account.

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd —Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

It was in December 2020 when the actor announced that he is transsexual and that had changed her name from Ellen Page to Elliot Page. At that time it was confirmed that the artist would continue to give life to Vanya in The Umbrella Academy and that there were no plans to change the gender of the character, but it seems that the team has changed its mind.

Of course, it has not yet transpired how the series will plot the change of sex of the character, if it will be the product of the new timeline in which they find themselves or if, on the contrary, Vanya, who had been shown until now as a woman bisexual, will make a transition similar to the one made by Page in real life.

season 2 of The Umbrella Academy It will continue the story where the previous installment left off. In a parallel timeline Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, an alternative and better trained version of the members of The Umbrella Academy. After a violent confrontation, the two groups will have to unite and defeat an even greater threat.

In addition to Page, the cast also features Tom Hopper like Luther, David Castaneda like diego, Emmy Raver Lampan like Allison, robert sheehan like Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H Min like Ben, colm feore like Reginald, Ritu Arya like lilac, justin cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez like Sloane and cazzie david like Jayme.