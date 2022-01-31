Elliott and Vista close to acquiring Citrix for $ 13 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are close to acquiring US cloud computing company Citrix Systems for approximately $ 13 billion. Sources informed of the facts reported this to an international press agency.

The deal could be announced earlier this week. According to sources, the transaction is aimed at a merger of Citrix with Tibco, a company that produces software for data analysis already owned by Vista.

The cash offer is lower than the one in which Citrix stock closed last Friday, $ 105.55 per share, but it is higher than the minimum price of the stock last December. The hedge fund Elliott had already accumulated a stake in Citrix over time, but had been looking for partners since last October.

Citrix makes products that allow corporate employees to access their network remotely. However, the company failed to take advantage of the increase in remote working during the pandemic because it spent too much on its sales force and too little on its distribution partners, according to Citrix’s interim chief executive. Robert Calderoni in the latest communication on the company’s quarterly earnings.

Although Citrix struggled to move to a subscription-based business, demand for its cloud services soared during the pandemic, but the company reported $ 84.5 million in operating income in the third quarter of 2021. down from $ 128.3 million in the same period of 2020, due to the greater weight of operating expenses.

Calderoni is replaced ad interim by David Henshall, who resigned last month, after serving as CEO of Citrix since 2017.