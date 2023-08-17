Elliptical Hall of Congress suffers severe infrastructure damage after two tremors

Severe damage to the Elliptic Hall of Congress after two aftershocks in Colombia.

Colombia at 12:04 this afternoon 17 August It was shaken by a magnitude 6.1 tremor with a depth of less than 30 km. After about 15 minutes he felt several tremors and the first tremor was 5.6 in the city of Villavicencio, Meta, with the same depth.

Second came at 12:40, intensity 4.8whose epicenter was Acacia, Meta. The most severe situation occurred in Calvario, Meta, the epicenter of the earthquake and where evacuation was necessary.

With the help of the Colombian Air Force, the areas where it was most felt are being inspected and apparently only material damage has been done for the time being.

The tremor was also registered by the US Geological Survey and was described as one of the strongest of the 29 tremors felt around the world.

Would you like to read: Esteman and his ‘Reina Leon’ tour: note Medellin and Bogotá have already announced the dates

We share the report of our director Julio Fierro Morales on the earthquakes recorded on August 17, 2023. From the SGC, through Colombia’s National Seismic Network, we will continue to work to bring all the information to the authorities, policyholders… pic.twitter.com/imlkViYP7x – Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) 17 August 2023

In Bogota:

In the capital, it was one of the cities where it was felt most intensely, which is why it was necessary to evacuate people in offices as well as those in their residences. The moments of anguish and panic were recorded on video.

Julio Fierro Morales, director of Colombian Geological Service, He reported on the tremor and replied that he felt a strong jolt.

«The epicenter of the earthquake is the area of ​​Bogotá and Villavicencio. It is possible that there will be aftershocks, we request calmness and cooperation for evacuation.

| On video: He reports on the damage to the Elliptic Hall of Congress in Bogotá after the earthquake that rocked Colombia’s capital shortly before. pic.twitter.com/EptqE9qjtl — UHNPlus (@UHN_Plus) 17 August 2023

Other parts of the country:

The national government only reports on physical damage and the aftermath of heavy damage. Thus, the Ministry of the Interior is carrying out a sweep that was registered in the center of the country. However, it did not rule out that aftershocks could happen and asked for calm.

Minister Velasco confirmed that it was felt throughout the national territory. In Tunja treated more than 100 people due to panic. There it was felt twice and structures were impacted.

While 37 municipalities in Huila felt it and relief agencies are carrying out clean-up operations but there has been no serious impact so far.

For its part in Tolima, 47 municipalities felt the telluric movement. Civil defense and relief agencies confirm the damage caused by the aftershocks. In Ibagué several buildings were required to be evacuated.