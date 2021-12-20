Elmas decides, Rossoneri knock out Inter winter champion. Kessie’s goal in the 90th minute canceled by Var- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

At San Siro a great match for Spalletti’s team who immediately took the lead and defended him throughout the match. Controversy over the cancellation of the tie: the Var saw an offside by Giroud

As against Gattuso, nine months ago, Milan bows its head in front of Napoli (0-1), giving the Scudetto in winter to Inter one day early (+4) and wondering about the crisis that grips him. Pioli’s gang slipped into a black tunnel from which they can no longer get out, they have lost the sprint, their lightness, perhaps their enthusiasm, certainly their balance and the alarming result: only two victories in the last 7 games in which scraps together just 8 points. A pittance for those who want to think big. We need a turnaround starting with the away match in Empoli, Wednesday, the last one in 2021. But this defeat weighs heavily on referee Massa’s decision to cancel Kessie’s equalizer in the ninetieth. Milan is becoming a specialist in the final sprint: Ibra had saved him in Udine, this time the Ivory Coast midfielder is thinking about it, but his shot of pride is canceled by Imperia’s whistle after a quick run to the Var: lreferee considers Giroud’s position to be active, on the ground behind Juan Jesus. An episode that unleashes the anger of the Milan fans.

Napoli enjoys the feat, wins with the spirit of the provincial, defending well Elmas’ golletto after just five minutes and relies on the defense, albeit patched up, but still the best in the league. At San Siro, losing to Inter, he had begun his collapse, now he dreams of a glorious restart. Meanwhile, he grabs Milan in second place, 4 points below Inter and Spalletti is back to breathe. With this attitude and waiting to have the owners back (absent in 5 this time), Napoli can think big.

It begins (and it will also end …) with the hateful choruses of territorial discrimination of the Milanese South curve against the Neapolitans, who will cost the Devil a fine. The answer was Elmas’ goal in the first lunge after Zielinski’s soft corner at the near post. Ice-cream stadium in every sense. Even Milan, hit cold, struggled to tie the threads of a badly born match. Napoli, designed by Spalletti without Mertens but with the former Petagna and with Lozano preferred to Politano, immediately arrembante, quick in verticalizations and willing to exploit the width of the field to put rivals in difficulty. Milan revived after a quarter of an hour and Ibrahim’s gore at the far post, far from Ospina’s reach, was the first sign of reaction. For that of Pioli is no longer the team of good times, which made sparks: there is a lack of rhythm and intensity, especially the transitions at a thousand per hour. Messias, holder in place of Saelemaekers, never misses the man, Diaz gets lost in the crowded trocar, Krunic would need quality to record. Milan in the first half have only one other chance to equalize, a left of Florenzi’s desperation from outside the box after 36 minutes. But even Napoli, after a fulminating start, leaves something to be desired, lowers, loses the ball too often at the exit, almost never manages to stretch in the Milanese half.

So the game to the downside remains in the balance. And Milan try to start again with their heads down, engaging Ospina twice in a minute with Ibra’s left at the intersection and the more predictable one by Messias. But the Devil forced to stretch and they are providential slips of Tomori on Petagna and in advance on Lozano to avert serious trouble.

Pioli senses that Milan need a shock and tries the double center forward card, alongside Giroud to Ibra with Messias and Saelemaekers (inside for the dull Diaz) wide and very tall. But the Rossoneri wake up just for the rambling final assault. Kessie’s goal canceled by the Var seems like a hoax. But the Milan that he had enchanted at the beginning of the season disappeared and it cannot be solely the fault of fatigue or injuries. It’s up to Pioli, who has never beaten Spalletti, to rediscover the ancient magic.