Elmas is already worth a fortune

Treasures of Europe. The big clubs place their hopes and ambitions in them: they are the young Under 23 talents . Cies has produced a report on the best budding champions with the highest transfer value in top 5 european championships which has reserved many surprises. Seventeen of the sixty players on the list play in the Premier League English, fourteen in the Bundesliga German, twelve in the Liga Spanish, ten in the Ligue 1 French and only seven in the A league Italian, bringing up the rear. The most represented club is the Bayer Leverkusen with six players, followed by the Barcelona (5) and from Chelsea (4).

Haaland, record card

According to the estimates of the famous Swiss football observatory, three Under 23 forwards could theoretically be transferred for up to € 150 million or more during the January window: that’s Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund and Norway), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil) e Phil Foden (Manchester City and England). For the other roles, the maximum estimated transfer values ​​were recorded for Eric García (Barcelona and Spain, over 80 million) between central defenders, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich and Canada, over 120) between full backs, Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and England, over 120) among the defensive midfielders, e Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany, over 140) among the attacking midfielders.

Napoli, Juve and Inter in the standings

As for the Italians, it stands out Gigio Donnarumma: the fresh winner of the Yashin Award he is also the goalkeeper with the highest estimated transfer value, over 80 million euros. The Cies has divided the young talents by role, drawing up a ranking for each of them. Among the central defenders, the Juventus player enters the top 3 Matthijs De Ligt (over 70 million), followed by Alessandro Bastoni of Inter (over 60). Napoli can enjoy Elmas who qualifies third among the defensive midfielders with over 70 million worth of the card.