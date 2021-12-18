Elmas-Lozano doubt, Di Lorenzo hijacked to the left! Out Theo

Latest football Naples – Here we are, just a short distance away Milan-Naples, postponement of the 18th day of Serie A Tim, race on Sunday evening Saturday 18 December at 8.45pm at San Siro. It is then time to find out what the probable formations of Milan-Naples, with the choices of Stefano Pioli And Luciano Spalletti who really have to deal with so many unavailability.

Probable formations Milan Napoli

Probable formations Milan Napoli, what will be the choices of Spalletti and Pioli?

Let’s find out together what the formations will be according to the latest news from Spalletti And Pegs for the away match of Naples at San Siro col Milan. Let’s start with the hosts, where there are several absences. Plus, as confirmed by Stefano Pioli also risks forfeiting due to influence Theo Hernandez: “Today it is more no than yes, tomorrow we will talk to the boy and decide”. Out also Calabria, Kjaer, Leao, Rebic And Pellegri.

While Giroud has disposed of the injury, but will start from the bench with Ibrahimovic holder. Behind his back, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Messias, but to undermine the last two there is Krunic which could act on the trocar. Tonali And Kessie ‘ in the median, with behind Kalulu And Ballo-Tourè on the bands. Despite being in doubt Romagnoli, it may eventually be him alongside Tomori with Maignan between the posts.

Probable Napoli formation: who will play owner?

For what concern Naples, on the other hand, there are absences. Besides Osimhen And Koulibaly, are also missing Mario Rui, Insigne And Fabian Ruiz among those called up. The use of Adam Ounas, although he is summoned and with the team, for the robbery suffered today. Sure it can be useful during the race, but they should act from the start Politano, Mertens and one between Elmas-Lozano in attack. Midfield with few doubts: Anguissa-Demme-Zielinski will challenge the duo of Milan. Behind, with the absence of Mario Rui will be hijacked By Lorenzo left with Malcuit To the right. In front of Ospina, the two survivorsRrahmani And Jesus.

Here are the probable formations of Milan-Naples: