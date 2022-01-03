Sports

Elmas yesterday was negative and then positive again. In Serie A 25-28 No Vax

Repubblica - Yesterday Elmas was negative first and then positive again. In Serie A 25-28 No Vax

Background on Elmas

There A league try to resist Covid: yesterday only three new positives were recorded (one at Fiorentina, one at Venice and the Romanist Borja Mayoral). Repubblica talks about it.

Latest Serie A

Serie A tries to resist Covid

“The pressures of some clubs to support the postponement of the day of the Epiphany have subsided. The risk is that the ASL will intervene, so we will seek a confrontation with them to organize a common line. Meanwhile, that of Naples has no elements of concern: the two infected are one in Mexico (Lozano) and the other in Nigeria (Osimhen) Elmas, in Macedonia, yesterday tested negative and then again positive and had to postpone his return.

The question of unvaccinated players remains open, who could be excluded from competitive activity from 10 January. In Serie A there are 25-28 left, according to the latest estimates: someone has resigned himself to the sting, like the Bolognese Samson, who reluctantly took the first dose but protested on Instagram. In Bologna there are two other No Vax to convince: they are trying “

