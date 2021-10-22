News

Elodie flies to the top, Vasco and Ultimo new entries

The new Weekly Radio Airplay Ranking by EarOne has been released for the week 42.2021 (from 15 to 21 October 2021) which sees Vertigo from Elodie gain the summit (+5) and leave behind Take My Breath from The Weeknd (second, -1) and the new entry We are here from Vasco Rossi which enters the radio directly in third place. According to EarOne data, in fourth place we find My Universe of the Coldplay X BTS (+1), therefore Dopamie from Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar (fifth place, -2), Now I sing the sea to you of the Negramaro (sixth place, -4) e Cold Heart from Elton John & Dua Lipa (seventh, +1). They complete the Top Ten Shivers from Ed Sheeran (eighth place, +2), Don’t Go Yet from Camila Cabello (ninth place, -2) e Rubies from Mahmood feat. Elisa then (also this week in fifth place), sixth, +3) and seventh, -4). eighths, +2), Maybe not from Tommaso Paradiso (tenth place, -6).

Besides We are here by Vasco Rossi (third place) the other two highest new entries are: Easy On Me from Adele (position 11) e Nothing from Last (position 23). The complete ranking is available on the earone.it website [Copyright EarOne Srl].

22 October 2021 in Charts, Music, News, Radio. Tags: AirPlay, Earone, radio


