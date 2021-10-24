News

Elodie leads the airplay ranking with “Vertigine”

ROME – Elodie with the new single “Vertigine” jumps to the top of the airplay chart. Vasco Rossi with “We are here” enters the standings directly in third place. Thanks to five more positions than last week, Elodie’s “Vertigine” moves to the first position of the EarOne Airplay Radio chart. The song precedes “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd (-1) and the new entry “We are here” by Vasco Rossi. Complete the top 10 “My Universe” by Coldplay X BTS (fourth place, +1), “Dopamine” by Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar (fifth place, -2), “Ora ti il ​​mare” by Negramaro (sixth place, -4), “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa (seventh place, +1), “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran (eighth place, +2), “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello (ninth place, -2) and “Rubini” by Mahmood feat. Elisa (tenth place, -6). In addition to “We are here” by Vasco Rossi (third place) the other two highest new entries are: “Easy on me” by Adele (position 11) and “Niente” by Ultimo (position 23). The Italian EarOne Airplay ranking is led by Elodie’s “Vertigine” (+2). “We are here” by Vasco Rossi (new entry) and Ora ti canto il mare “by Negramaro are respectively in second and third place. No news in the podium of the EarOne Airplay Dance classification:” Dopamine “by Purple Disco Machine feat. again this week leader track Second and third place for “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa and Love Tonight “by Shouse. The EarOne Airplay Tv Ranking is led by Elodie’s “Vertigine” (+2). Second and third place for “Ora ti canto il mare” by Negramaro and “Magari no” by Tommaso Paradiso (-2). “Ora ti canto il mare” by Negramaro confirms itself at the top of the EarOne Airplay Radio Indipendenti ranking. In second and third place “You have me understood” by Madame feat. Sfera Ebbasta (+1) and “Niente” di Ultimo (new entry). The Independent EarOne Airplay TV Ranking is also led this week by Negramaro’s “Ora ti canto il mare”. Enter directly to the second place “Nothing” of Ultimo that precedes “You have me understood” by Madame feat. Sfera Ebbasta (-1). . mgg / com 22-Oct-21 11:16

