Elodie with a crazy outfit, look at the underwear: she looks like Rihanna

Elodie celebrated the release of her new single with a breathtaking post. What a look for the singer: look at the underwear

Always outgoing and original Elodie. The young woman, fresh from the release of her new single, wanted to celebrate with an aggressive Instagram post. I am three the photo shared by the “Rhianna double”, whose similarity is amplified in the latest published content. All in black in a leather suit, the cantate captivated its millions of fans with three shots, some even more “pushed” than others.

In caption he then thanked those who took care of his make-up and outfit with a lot of tags. “Thanks for taking care of the make up of Vertigine”, reads the post.

Elodie, what a look: “The most beautiful in the world”

“In my opinion you are the most beautiful in the world”. Certainly there is no lack of support from fan to Elodie, who in the last few hours has released her new single. Vertigo is already a success, as well as every shot of the singer shared on Instagram. Smiling and even spicy, as is often the case, the always wonderful singer shows up first in a couple of close-ups. Smiling, thoughtful, while at the end in the last shots yes turn from shoulders.

Slightly lowered pants for the showgirl, who inflamed the fans in the comments. Many compliments, not only for her look but also for her “art”, as a fan writes.