Elon Musk 2.0: the influencer

He set himself the goal of revolutionizing the four-wheel sector and at least partially succeeded with Tesla. He put pen to paper the will to lead mankind to Mars with SpaceX and is committed so that one day the vision can come to fruition. He is the richest man on the planet (even if a certain Jeff Bezos contends for him). What if it was time to drop everything? Elon Musk he is thinking about it: no more work, he wants toinfluencer, full time.

65.8 million followers for me, that may be enough

The provocation comes from his official Twitter profile (and it could not have been otherwise), where I am already following him 65.8 million followers: I am thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming a full time influencer. What do you think?

The truth is, Musk already is, an influencer. The reactions of the market linked to the cryptocurrencies to some of his posts, with important fluctuations in the value of assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin following the publication of the messages.

50 years old in June, he was recently targeted by his now ex-partner Grimes with the release of the track Player of Games. The reference is not explicit, but neither is it difficult to identify, all you have to do is scroll through the text.

I am in love / with the greatest of players / but he loves the game more / than he loves me.

Navigate far away / towards the cold expanse of space / even love / has not been able to keep you in your place.

We have mentioned the electric cars of Tesla and the ambitions of SpaceX related to the exploration of the cosmos, but among the companies started and / or controlled by Musk there are also The Boring Company which aims to relieve traffic on the roads in large cities by digging dense networks of underground tunnels e Neuralink for the design of a neural interface capable of connecting the human brain and a computer.

A curiosity: the Twitter profile most followed is that of Barack Obama (with 130.4 million followers), followed by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Cristiano Ronaldo. Elon is “alone” in thirteenth place.


