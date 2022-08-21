Elon Musk accused Amber Heard of “being crazy” and would be afraid of him

Elon Musk, who had a romantic relationship with Amber Heard After the controversial divorce with Johnny Depp, He would be afraid that the actress would do something to him and that is why the romance ended.

A close friend of both stated that Elon Musk he feared for his life when he was with Amber Heard, who showed strange attitudes. In addition, he assured that the millionaire called the actress “crazy”.





The source assured that Amber Heard sometimes he presented “anger attacks” which was very complicated to handle by Elon Musk And reason enough to stay away from her.

The affair between Elon Musk and Amber Heard

While the actress Amber Heard was in the process of divorce with Johnny Deppwould have had a romantic relationship with Elon Musk.

News that came to light due to some recordings where you could see Elon Musk repeatedly entering the penthouse of Amber Heardwhile the actress was still married to Johnny Depp.

But the romance ended very quickly and his own Johnny Depp came out to say that the relationship he had had with Amber Heard with Elon Musk It happened while they were still married.

Although not everything seems to be rosy in Amber Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk, since A close friend of both told some anecdotes that she saw firsthand that were enough for the relationship to end.

Elon Musk is afraid of Amber Hear

The source who prefers to remain anonymous, provided information to a North American channel about the relationship he had Elon Musk with Amber Heardand the details he told were very strong.

And it is that it ensures that the reasons why Elon Musk decided to walk away completely Amber Heard It was due to the “anger attacks” that the actress presented, and it was even he himself who told the source to stay away from her because he was afraid that he would hit her.

“He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one she would clean up for her if she did.” was what the source said about the conversation he had with Elon Musk by the strange attitudes of Amber Heard.