Elon Musk acquires 9.2% of Twitter, which shoots up 25% in the stock market

The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, acquired 9.2% of the shares of the platform Twitterwhich shot up more than 25% on the New York Stock Exchange in electronic operations prior to the opening, according to a document delivered by the businessman to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The billionaire currently owns almost 73 and a half million of shares of the messaging company, whose value, according to the valuation of its shares at the close of last Friday, amounts to 2,890 million dollars, several local media collected today.

Musk’s takeover It is known after the businessman criticized the social network in several tweets at the end of March. On March 25, he proposed a vote among his followers on whether Twitter adhered “rigorously” to the principle of freedom of expression.

READ: Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight, with Ukraine as the prize

70.4% of the more than two million users who participated in the survey said no. “The consequences of this survey will be important. Please vote carefully, ”Musk wrote then, before his participation in the social network became known.

A day earlier he had asked, also through the same network, whether the Twitter algorithm should be open, to which 82.7% of the survey participants answered yes. Half an hour before the opening of the Wall Street Stock Exchange, the price of Twitter shares was 20% above its value at the close of Friday:

Musk has always been very active on Twitter, from where he has shared information about his companies and where he has been involved in several controversies, such as his support and rejection of the dogecoin cryptocurrency, which caused dizzying fluctuations. In November 2021, the businessman polled Twitter users on whether or not he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla.

WHAT’S MORE: Elon Musk offers Florida student $5,000 to close his Twitter account

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains being a way to evade taxes, so I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” he then asked, to which 57% of more than 3.5 million participants said yes.

After the survey, Musk sold his shares, but numerous media pointed out that this sale was already scheduled by the billionaire, in order to face a significant tax payment.