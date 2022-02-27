Elon Musk activates his Starlink satellite internet service for Ukraine

Elon Musk said on Saturday that his SpaceX group had activated Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine and that the company was sending equipment to the country, in response to a call from a Ukrainian official.

“The Starlink service is now up and running. Other terminals are on the way,” the head of Tesla and the SpaceX astronautics group said on his Twitter account.

Ten hours earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had challenged the billionaire on the social network, asking him to provide Ukraine Starlink stations.

“While you are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! If your rockets successfully land from space, Russian missiles will attack Ukrainian civilians! We ask you to provide Ukraine Starlink stations,” the Ukrainian official, in charge of the digital sector, wrote on Saturday morning.

He also asked Elon Musk to encourage “sane Russians” to oppose his government.

SpaceX launched a second shipment of about 50 Starlink satellites on Friday to bring Internet connectivity to customers around the world.

On Saturday, the ability of Ukrainian users to receive the service on their territory was unclear.

