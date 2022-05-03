Elon Musk adds to criticism of Apple’s 30% commission on the App Store

Elon Musk joined the voices criticizing Manzana and its commissions app store.

The billionaire, who recently sealed the purchase of Twitter, assured that Manzana charges too high commissions.

“The store of Apple (App Store) It’s like having a 30% tax on the internet. It’s definitely not right,” she assured.

For Musk, Apple should not charge a 30% commission, but a tenth part: 3%.

“It is literally 10 times what it should be (the percentage of commission that it charges Manzana”, indicated in Twitter.

The Apple 30% Story

The custom of charging 30% began when Manzana believe iTunes, a platform for the sale of songs in 2001. At that time, he charged 30 cents for each song that was sold at 99 cents.

Other companies took the example of Manzana and they started charging that 30% on their platforms.

The biggest problem for users of Manzana is that many services end up raising their prices to the final consumer and in devices such as iPhone there is no other alternative to app store to get apps.

Several companies have begun to reduce their commissions and even Manzana it has taken steps like cutting the commission in half for developers with sales of less than $1 million a year.