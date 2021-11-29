Elon Musk Against Exchanges: He Doesn’t Want Dogecoin Owners To Trust

The Dogecoin price is recovering after the sell off on Friday 26 November but the ideal time to go higher has not yet arrived. However, an assist came from Dogefather Elon Musk. Tesla’s boss said cryptocurrency holders (especially Dogecoin) shouldn’t rely on exchanges like Binance or Robinhood. Very clear stance after Musk berated Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao via Twitter after the problems encountered during the latest DOGE network update.

Elon Musk said cryptocurrency holders should keep their private keys and not use Exchange wallets, which are more at risk as they can be targeted by hackers. In fact, it should be remembered that the Robinhood broker was hacked in early November and over 5 million customer email addresses were posted.