Elon Musk Against Exchanges: He Doesn’t Want Dogecoin Owners To Trust
The Dogecoin price is recovering after the sell off on Friday 26 November but the ideal time to go higher has not yet arrived. However, an assist came from Dogefather Elon Musk. Tesla’s boss said cryptocurrency holders (especially Dogecoin) shouldn’t rely on exchanges like Binance or Robinhood. Very clear stance after Musk berated Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao via Twitter after the problems encountered during the latest DOGE network update.
Elon Musk said cryptocurrency holders should keep their private keys and not use Exchange wallets, which are more at risk as they can be targeted by hackers. In fact, it should be remembered that the Robinhood broker was hacked in early November and over 5 million customer email addresses were posted.
Meanwhile, Binance reopens for withdrawal for Dogecoin holders
After more than 2 weeks, Dogecoin holders have received excellent news from Binance; finally it is possible to withdraw DOGE after the Exchange has encountered a technical problem caused by the updating of the DOGE wallet. This should make Elon Musk satisfied, who has strongly criticized the Binance system via Twitter with a back and forth of accusations.
Today (November 29) the Exchange announced that it had reopened the withdrawal system of DOGE following the problem of updating the portfolio as highlighted above. That said. these fundamental positive news could facilitate the future medium / long term upside of the Dogecoin and the perfect timing could come from a technical point of view.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts
At the time of writing, the DOGE price is $ 0.2136, up 2.94%, in the process of retesting the dynamic bearish trendline.
As anticipated, a medium / long term long movement could start but we must wait for the decisive input corresponding to a daily close above the bearish dynamic trendline. There are two medium / long-term objectives: the first is the first supply area in the $ 0.4089 / 04460 zone while the second is the supply area in the $ 0.6895 / 0.7382 zone (historic highs).
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.