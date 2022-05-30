Elon Musk and Amber Heard: How was their relationship?

ANDl trial for defamation of Amber Heard with her ex-husband, Johnny Depphas brought with it a greater curiosity about the actress’s relationship with Elon Musk.

Although it has been pointed out that the actress of Aquaman36, had dated the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX50, the Heard court case and the purchase of Twitter by Musk, made them the focus of countless headlines in recent weeks.

Heard sued Depp58, for $50 million, after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused her of defaming him in an op-ed published by Washington Post in 2018, in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

In the meantime, Musk has made headlines for his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, with his statements on free speech raising expectations that he will reinstate the accounts of several suspended public figures, including former President Donald Trump.

The billionaire was also expected to testify at Heard’s trial, which saw his closing arguments last friday and the final decision of the jury is awaited, while Musk did not take the stand, neither in person nor virtually.

Years before they were romantically involved, Musk and Heard they met during the summer of 2012 while working on the set of the movie Machete KillsDirected by Robert Rodriguez.

In the film, which was released in 2013, Heard played “Miss San Antonio” Blanca Vasquezwhile the unlikely movie star Musk appeared in a cameo as himself.

The extent of the pair’s interaction on set is unknown, but she also wouldn’t have had much of a choice when it came to rubbing shoulders with other celebrities, as the cast included an exhaustive list of famous faces.

Among the film’s stars were Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodríguez, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sofía Vergara and Lady Gaga.

divorce from Musk of the actress Talulah Riley ended in 2016. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in the same yearand their union was officially dissolved in early 2017.

It has been discussed exactly when Musk and Heard began dating, and Depp claimed in a lawsuit, according to Peoplethat his then-wife had an affair with the businessman “no later than a month after” they married in 2015.

However, a spokesman for Musk he insisted, “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until some time later.”

In April 2017, Heard and Musk were photographed dating for the first time as a couple while visiting the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, on Australia’s Gold Coast. Heard made things official in Instagram that day, according to People.

In August 2017, the couple announced in a statement with People that they had gone their separate ways.

“The distance has been very hard for our relationshipbecause we haven’t been able to see each other much,” they said in their statement.