Elon Musk and Grimes broke up after 3 years together: here’s what we know

After three years together, Elon Musk ( HERE ALL THE NEWS ) and his sweetheart Grimes, they broke up. At least as reported by Page Six. The billionaire, founder of Tesla, would have declared that he had “semi-separated” and that the feeling that binds him to his (ex?) Partner is still alive. Their relationships would be good, perhaps also due to the fact that the couple has a common child ( Elon Musk changes his son’s name at the request of the California government ). In fact, it seems that the relationship has gradually deteriorated due to too many commitments of each. The two were however seen publicly side by side recently, at the Met Gala. Apparently nothing in their attitudes could arouse suspicion. To date, no official statement has come.

Tesla’s number one, electric car giant, has a rather eventful love life behind him, Musk has five children with his first wife, writer Justine Wilson. After the divorce from the latter, the entrepreneur marries the English actress Talulah Riley with whom he leaves and remarries a second time until the official breakup. Subsequently he meets and enters into a relationship with actress Amber Heard, a relationship that is also shipwrecked. The meeting with Grimes (pseudonym of Claire Elise Boucher) took place in 2018 at the Met Gala thanks to some mutual friends. The two had made headlines on the occasion of the birth of their first child forced to change their name at the request of the Californian government. For the state, Indo-Arabic numerals are prohibited in names (Click here to find out more).