Elon Musk and his brother will be investigated for insider trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission

The US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation to determine whether recent stock sales by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk, violated insider trading rules.

The SEC investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, was prompted in part by the Tesla CEO’s own tweets.

It focuses on an incident last year when Kimbal, who is on the Tesla board of directors, sold $108 million worth of shares in the electric car maker. The trade took place just a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking if he should ditch his 10% stake in Tesla, sending shares plunging.

The SEC issued a subpoena to Tesla 10 days later, on November 16, seeking additional financial information.

Insider trading laws prohibit employees and board members from transacting based on nonpublic information about a company. The investigation is likely to focus on whether Kimbal sold his shares because Elon told him about the survey ahead of time.

The investigation intensifies Musk’s battle with regulators as they examine his social media posts and Tesla’s treatment of workers, including allegations of discrimination.

In the past week, Tesla and Musk accused the SEC of hounding them with an “endless” and “relentless” investigation to punish Musk for openly criticizing the government.

It’s not the first time Musk’s tweets have landed him in trouble with regulators. Musk first experienced retaliation from the SEC for his online activity when in 2018 he tweeted that he intended to take Tesla private and had “funding secured.” The SEC ruled that Musk’s tweets were misleading and ordered that his social media activity be subject to increased oversight.

In 2019, the SEC asked a federal judge to hold Musk in contempt of that agreement for sending an inaccurate tweet. Musk promised on Thursday, in response to the latest investigation, that he was “building a case.”

“I didn’t start the fight, but I will finish it,” he said on Twitter.

Shares of Tesla rose about 1% in afternoon trading, paring losses amid a broader stock market decline.

The stock has fallen about 33% since Musk began selling billions of dollars worth of shares on Nov. 8, just days after the poll in which 58% of voters asked him to sell.

