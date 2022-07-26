Elon Musk and his controversial (and extensive) love life; He is quite a Don Juan!

In April 2018, Elon Musk started dating Canadian singer Grimeswho was then 30 years old, and made their debut as a couple on the red carpet of the met galain May of that year. Despite the fact that there were versions that the businessman and the artist had separated by the end of the year, in March 2019 the Grimes He confirmed that they were still together. In January 2020, the interpreter of California Y oblivion posted a photo of her baby bump and they had their son in May. The baby was called X Æ A-12 Musk, which sparked a huge discussion on Twitter about the pronunciation of the name. Later, the couple revealed that the baby had to be renamed as X Æ A-XII Muskto conform to California law that only allows registration of persons with names written in letters of the alphabet and not numbers.

Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



In September 2021 Elon confirmed that he had “semi-broken” from Grimes but that they continued to educate their son together. In March 2022, the singer appeared on the cover of the magazine Vanity Fairthere she confirmed that Elon and she had resumed their relationship and announced that in December 2021 they had their second daughter, via surrogate mother, and to continue with the tradition of unusual names, they called her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. However, a few hours after the interview was published, Grimes confirmed that they had broken up again.