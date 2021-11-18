Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey: hyperinflation, bitcoin solution

There are many experts who fear the arrival hyperinflation, that is, when inflation exceeds 50%. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey also think so, who see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the solution to the problem. This is a topic that affects us all closely, because the devaluation of the purchasing power of money could change many cards on the table.

Concerns raised by Dorsey about inflation

When the inflation rate of money surpasses 50%, a situation known as hyperinflation arises. Jack Dorsey fears this overview is not that far off, and Twitter CEO isn’t the only one to see it this way, considering visionary Elon Musk shares the same thought as well. In such a situation, bitcoins could become the first viable solution. Despite the fact that it is a particularly volatile currency, those who bet on this cryptocurrency consider it a sort of hedge against the devaluation rate of the purchasing power of normal money.

Bitcoin, or cryptocurrencies in general, is an increasingly discussed topic in recent times. Behind these digital currencies there are a series of mechanisms that, for anyone wishing to deepen the discussion, it would be good to know. On the web, not surprisingly, there are various sites specialized in the subject, which explain in detail how the world of bitcoins works and how to invest in these cryptocurrencies correctly. Even institutional investors are now increasingly turning to the world of bitcoins, precisely because they are seen by many experts as the solution to hyperinflation.

Elon Musk’s stance in favor of bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector

Jack Dorsey is in good company, because even the well-known Elon Musk thinks that cryptocurrencies play a fundamental role in the fight against hyperinflation. Specifically, Musk sees virtual currencies, especially bitcoins, as a kind of insurance to counter the now runaway inflation rate. It is not surprising, considering that Musk has always been a great supporter of these virtual currencies, to the point of having invested a lot in the sector.

Of course, there are no certainties: by now many know the potential of cryptocurrencies and bitcoins, despite their volatility and the constant up and down of value. At the same time, economics is an extremely complex matter, and any forecast can never be truly trusted. As always, the future will tell us whether the intuitions of Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk will find confirmation, or if, on the contrary, the situation will prove right to the other side, or to the historical detractors of cryptocurrencies, as in the case of the famous economist Steve Hanke.