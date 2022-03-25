Elon Musk and the five factors of his daily routine that can help us be more productive – FayerWayer

Entrepreneur, programmer, billionaire, tycoon, founder of successful companies, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and many others. Elon Musk he is a successful man and every successful man has a daily routine that allows you to stand firm, with a clear mind and always in order to make important decisions.

For the 50-year-old South African, making the most of his day-to-day life is key to keeping his companies afloat, and it’s very important to stay productive to meet all his work obligations.

It’s hard to replicate Musk’s success in business, but take note of the five factors of your daily routine It can help us be more productive, both at work and personally.

Elon Musk is not the only millionaire who has shared the importance of having a good routine every day to achieve goals. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and other well-known businessmen have spoken publicly about what they do every day and the importance of each of their daily activities.

The five factors of Elon Musk’s daily routine

Musk has emphasized his marked daily routine to make the most of his time. Being in charge of several companies at the same time and keeping up with the task of innovating in the sectors in which he invests forces him to plan what he does every week in detail.

Many entrepreneurs have been inspired by Elon Musk and his irreverent phrases, which are not to everyone’s liking, but many others do recognize the billionaire’s footprint with what he has achieved with his companies.

“No one can change the world by working only 40 hours a week.”, he once said. With this, he highlighted the importance of timeassuring that to launch a business “it is necessary to invest a lot of time every day”.

The La Información website quoted The House of Routine, which detailed the millionaire’s strategy to avoid wasting time. Consists in five factors that include tasks that you honestly don’t like to do, but that you know are good for your physical and mental health.

Practice sports: Elon Musk is not known for being a sports addict, but on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast he confessed that he exercises and plays sports for health. Taekwondo, karate, juto and jiu-jitsu are some of the disciplines.