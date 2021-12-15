Elon Musk and the imaginary future that moves the world

The magazine’s “Person of the Year” cover for almost a century Time makes half the world discuss. Like many successful traditions, the US magazine reiterates an effective scheme by playing on the thread that goes from the consolidated to the controversial; from reassuring to controversial. The New York editorial office several times in the past has specified that the “Person of the Year” is not necessarily the one who did the most good in the world, but the one who had the greatest impact in that period. Nonetheless, it is precisely on this misunderstanding that much of the format’s luck is at stake.

It has often happened in the past that Time’s editors were criticized for their choice: with George W. Bush in 2004, Vladimir Putin in 2007, Mark Zuckerberg in 2010, Donald Trump in 2016 and Greta Thunberg in 2019, for example. And this year too, the choice will lead to discussion: Elon Musk, founder of Paypal and owner of Tesla and SpaceX, agitator of social media and stock markets, genius and recklessness, entertainer and innovator, courageous and unscrupulous, humble and self-centered … Elon Musk seems born to divide, but we this time – welcoming the suggestion of Time – we would not like to discuss whether Musk is this or that, but to understand if he is indeed the person who best describes 2021. Let’s start.

What characterized more than anything else the year that is closing at a global level? For once the answer is simple and difficult to contest: the pandemic. But it was differently from 2020, when it erupted and swept the world. 2021 in the promises and in the premises was to be the year of the great rebound, the one in which thanks to vaccines and hopefully good political and social management it would be possible to “return to normal”. We know that things have been far more complicated than that.

For several years Elon Musk has filled half the world titles with promises and expectations bordering on the absurd – indeed, recently even far beyond – and never keeps them. Of course, this does not mean that it does not get any results: indeed, some are quite remarkable. But the most critical ask themselves whether they are commensurate with the enormous expenditure of resources they require and the huge amount of negative externalities they create, as well as whether they are mainly due to the ability of its technicians, who rather than create something truly innovative improve something. already existing (the parallelism with vaccines, in this case, seems particularly convincing).

Another dominant theme in 2021 was climate change, which culminated in the Glasgow conference a month ago. The turning point in this regard was probably the growing popular sensitivity towards the issue, which imposed on the rulers the need to act decisively. However, despite the encouraging progress, many point the finger at the fact that the measures taken are still largely insufficient, and that it is too difficult to abandon a model of economy and development whose negative consequences are leading us to disaster.

Here, too, the parallelism with Musk is significant. His greatest skill – or luck? – was to focus everything and at the right time on areas such as sustainable mobility and the space industry: sectors of increasing public sensitivity and which at the time had been neglected by governments, thus attracting both public and private capital . And, again, the results have arrived, but they still seem largely insufficient to achieve the promised goals. Tesla, 20 years after its foundation, produces less than 1 million vehicles a year, and SpaceX rather than reaching Mars or sending satellites into orbit seems increasingly interested in sending millionaire tourists into space (not exactly an innovative business model, nor what the world seems to need).

A third aspect that seems to have characterized the whole world in 2021 – and which in many ways unites the previous two – has been the enormous amount of investments that governments have put on the plate to address the challenges of the pandemic and global warming. Overcoming decades of quarrels and distinctions in one leap, central banks have (even more than in previous years) flooded the market with liquidity, thus allowing at least the start of huge projects, but also feeding ever more creeping and worrying suspicions about their economic sustainability. Of course, it is urgent and important to distribute vaccines, treat people, replace fossil fuels, but how long can we go on feeding the world debt?

Here too, the parallelism with Musk seems very apt. In fact, his companies have never really had a true economic sustainability: the losses, both year over year and historical, have almost always exceeded – and by far – the gains. Yet today Tesla is the highest-rated car company in the world, and Musk the richest man. And this is not because they make money, but because everyone is betting they will – even more; many more. The enormous liquidity created in recent years by governments is desperately looking for good investments, and figures like Musk’s are not only a catalyst, but also a “joker” of the markets; they are the demiurges and, at the same time, the slaves.

And that brings us to what really is the point, the true paradigm of our age – and of Musk. That today, in 2021, it is not the facts that count, but the narratives. The real wealth is not in the oil, much less in the data, but in the attention; in the ability to attract trust – more or less founded, it doesn’t matter – to direct human cooperation towards a goal, an ideal. It is not the concrete present, but the imaginary future that moves the world. This should not really shock us: looking at the history of the human being in a certain sense it has always been like this. But today, in the age of complexity that inexorably invests and overwhelms us, it becomes more and more evident.

Musk does exactly and above all this: he makes people discuss, gets attention, distorts things in an increasingly provocative way and always moving the horizon a little further, because if you stop believing that the goal is around the corner, everything will happen. stops and collapses (him first). Deception or cunning? Courage or recklessness? Selfishness or vision? Reality or representation? Be that as it may, Elon Musk is definitely the person who best embodies 2021. And if we too really want to live this time in a profitable way and avoid the worst, move towards a shared future, we would do well to make sure that this awareness concerns everyone, and not just the smartest or the most opportunistic – be it Elon Musk, or herself Time.