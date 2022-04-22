Elon Musk and the Tesla robotaxi: without steering wheel or pedals and cheaper than traveling by bus

Elon Musk shared this Wednesday, during a conference call after the publication of the financial results of the first quarter of 2022 of the Tesla company, new details regarding the company’s new electric robotaxi.

Elon Musk revealed at an event that the new car, which he unveiled in early April while inaugurating the new factory in Tesla in Texasis a “robotaxi dedicated”.

In this way, indicates the powerful businessman of South African origin, who the electric vehicle “It will be highly optimized for autonomy, which means that it will not have a steering wheel or pedals,” the Electrek technology portal has published.

Cheaper than a bus ticket

He also indicated that this robotaxi will have “a series of innovations”, which he evaluated as “quite exciting”, since “it is fundamentally optimized to achieve the lowest cost per mile or kilometer”.

Elon Musk also revealed that the cost of the robotaxi trip ticket would be even cheaper than a bus ticket.

The tycoon stated that the company will announce the new robotaxi next year and said mass production will start in about two years.

Following this line, Elon Musk evaluates that this electric vehicle will be a fundamental piece for the strengthening of Tesla.

