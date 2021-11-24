Elon Musk and tweets: from Dogecoin to Joe Biden

In a speech given by the President of the United States of America on role of automakers leading the world on the transition to electric vehicles, Joe Biden did not mention Tesla. Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, along with its supporters comments on the crypto-lovers social network Twitter what happened.

Elon Musk and his tweets dig at Joe Biden

The speech given by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, would have mentioned the Detroit General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

Yet, as is now known, Tesla’s fleet is already 100% electric, far exceeding the White House target of 50% zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

In response to the tweet from the US Vice President, Kamala Harris with regard to the Bipartisan Law on infrastructures, David Sacks, the co-founder of Craft Ventures, would have taken Musk’s defense:

The future is already here and it was built by Tesla. Epic gaslighting by the White House, first to snub Tesla at their EV summit and now to pretend their union payoff in BBB will be responsible for Tesla’s EV revolution. https://t.co/bU7bUZD0Qf – David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 22, 2021

“The future is already here and it was built by Tesla. Epic gaslighting by the White House, first to snub Tesla at their EV summit and now to demand that their union pay in BBB will be responsible for Tesla’s EV revolution. “

Then Musk’s response to Sacks and his invitation to his fans on Twitter:

Let’s see if we can get them to say the word “Tesla”! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

“Maybe NPCs and Tesla just aren’t in their dialogue tree?” “Let’s see if we can get him to say the word” Tesla “!”

Even the co-founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, called Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, he intervened. This time to support Tesla’s CEO, it was Markus who shared a meme. Here is the tweet:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1462650378294599683

Elon Musk and the replacement of support from the co-founder of Dogecoin

Perhaps the tweet of Markus to support and entertain Tesla CEO, sidelined by the White House. Just think of all the times that the richest man in the world has shared his tweets in favor of Dogecoin, supporting her with the sword.

Precisely in October 2021, even though Musk initially contested the too high fees for transactions in DOGE, Tesla’s CEO is then resurrected with new support tweets, related to Dogecoin’s Core 1.14.5 update And with joking announcements (as they usually do) which they said it is the richest man in the world not only thanks to Tesla and SpaceX, but also to Dogecoin.

Also in the last month, then, Musk would have pointed out, upon specific request, which in his wallet only owns Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. This to rule out that he was also a supporter of Shiba Inu, something that the fans of the ‘Dogecoin Killer’ have always supported.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most searched crypto on Google In the USA

A study conducted by The Advisor Coach showed that the crypto-meme par excellence Dogecoin (DOGE) was found to be the most searched cryptocurrency on Google in the US, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to reported, interest in Elon Musk’s favorite crypto seems to have overtaken crypto market giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum combined. And in fact, in this regard, The Advisor Coach commented:

“The interest increase can be partially attributed to the approval of Elon Musk who said earlier this year that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as a form of payment”

This support would bring 7 million searches in October 2021 alone, from a total of 23 states including Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Illinois.

On the podium together with the crypto-meme, the second crypto plus googled it has been Bitcoin with 10 states of the USA, including Alaska, Mississippi, Connecticut, and New Hampshire then Ethereum with 8 states, including Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio and Virginia.

In fourth position in the USA, there is also the ‘Dogecoin Killer’, Shiba INU (SHIB) which was born just 15 months ago, has been searched on Google Trends by 7 states in the USA, including California, Texas, New York and Nevada.