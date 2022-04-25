Elon Musk and Twitter are approaching an agreement to buy the social network: it could be confirmed today

Photographic illustration of Elon Musk’s Twitter account on a mobile phone. April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The board of Twitter and the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musknegotiated until early Monday morning their offer to buy the social media platform, reported The New York Times.

Musk said last week that he had secured $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter.pressuring the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

The Timesciting people with knowledge of the situation that he did not identify, said that the two sides were discussing details, including a timetable and fees if a deal was signed and then fell apart. Sources said the situation was fluid and fast.

According to Bloomberg, the agreement could be reached today.

Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a “poison pill” that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

But the board decided to negotiate after Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured the funding, according to The Wall Street Journalthe first outlet to report that negotiations were underway.

“The potential change by Twitter comes after Mr. Musk met privately on Friday with several company shareholders.”reported the Journal. Musk “has committed to resolving free speech issues that he sees as affecting the platform and the country as a whole, whether or not his bid is successful,” the sources added.

He “made his presentation to select shareholders in a series of video calls, with a focus on actively managed funds … in the hope that they could influence the company’s decision,” the sources told The Associated Press. Journal.

Elon Musk during a conference in 2019 (REUTERS / Mike Blake / file)

The WSJ He said that Twitter could make an announcement about it on Thursday or even earlier, according to these sources.

April 14th, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share.or about $43 billion, but did not say at the time how it would finance the acquisition.

Apparently, Musk recently told Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that his original April 14 offer of $54.20 per share has not changed.according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, he said in filings with US regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, part of it secured by its huge stake in the electric carmaker.

Twitter has not commented. The company had previously invited Musk to join its board of directors.but the boss of SpaceX refused.

Musk has said that wants to buy Twitter because it doesn’t feel it lives up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

In the last weeks, has expressed a series of proposed changes for the companyFrom relaxing its content restrictions, like the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account, to ridding the platform of its problems with fake and automated accounts.

Musk is the richest person in the worldaccording to Forbes, with a fortune of almost 279,000 million dollars. But Much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock. (He owns about 17% of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 billion) and SpaceX, his private space company. It’s unclear how much cash Musk has.

