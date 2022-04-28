Technology

Elon Musk and Twitter: the ambition and “superpower” of the businessman, which generates as much admiration as hate

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 15 6 minutes read

  • Read Sales
  • BBC News World correspondent in Los Angeles

Elon Musk visits the Tesla gigafactory building in Gruenheide, near Berlin, on May 17, 2021.

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Elon Musk visits the Tesla gigafactory building in Gruenheide, near Berlin, on May 17, 2021.

– Well, you should buy it then.

The conversation occurred between Elon Musk and radio host Dave Smith on that same social network on December 21, 2017.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 15 6 minutes read

Related Articles

How is the innovative Argentine program that detects aphasia at an early stage

3 mins ago

7 keys to understand how nuclear energy works and what challenges it faces to replace gas and oil

28 mins ago

Can the Terra blockchain sustain its growth? A research report delves into the subject

2 hours ago

Wall Street closes higher supported by Microsoft By Reuters

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button