Elon Musk and Twitter | The uncertainties after the purchase of the social network by the founder of Tesla

South African billionaire Elon Musk has bought Twitter for a record $44 billion. Musk had long been behind this social network and three weeks ago he paid 2.9 billion to get 9.2% of his shares, becoming the company’s main shareholder.

The financiers of the social network saw in the pact a good way out

read also



»Success and insults, the two faces of Elon Musk on his arrival on Twitter



» Elon Musk and Twitter: caprice or business?



» The world of Elon Musk





We also explain how you can delete all your posts without permanently closing your profile.

» Elon Musk privatizes Twitter’s “public square”

The new Digital Services Law may hinder the tycoon’s plans for the social network

read also



» Twitter bankers paved the way for Elon Musk’s offer





The Tesla businessman does not clarify the reasons for his interest in the acquisition of the messaging network, nor how the platform will change

read also



» Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it



» Something will happen on Twitter



» Examination of social networks





Elon Musk has done it. His bet on Twitter has ended in purchase. Another triumph that reflects the two faces of him. The business one, where he piles up successes, and the personal one, much more erratic. A double profile that has meant a trail of clashes and controversies that do not leave him. And all this has been shown on Twitter.

» Elon Musk: Pressure from Twitter shareholders causes acceptance of the sale of the social network to the richest man in the world

The purchase agreement is closed for a total that exceeds 40,000 million euros

read also



» Elon Musk buys Twitter for more than 40,000 million euros



» Forbes enthrones Elon Musk as the richest in a list that confirms the fall of great fortunes





Pressured by its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the social network has ended up accepting the offer of the richest man in the world

» Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it

The richest man in the world pays 44,000 million dollars to gain control of the social network

South African billionaire Elon Musk has bought Twitter for a record $44 billion. Musk had long been behind this social network and three weeks ago he paid 2.9 billion to get 9.2% of his shares, becoming the company’s main shareholder.

The financiers of the social network saw in the pact a good way out

» Do you want to leave Twitter? So you can delete your account

» Elon Musk privatizes Twitter’s “public square”

The new Digital Services Law may hinder the tycoon’s plans for the social network

read also



» Twitter bankers paved the way for Elon Musk’s offer





The Tesla businessman does not clarify the reasons for his interest in the acquisition of the messaging network, nor how the platform will change

read also



» Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it



» Something will happen on Twitter



» Examination of social networks





The South African’s business success has been marred more than once by his unpredictability

23:32 Elon Musk Elon Musk buys Twitter for more than 40,000 million euros » Elon Musk: Pressure from Twitter shareholders causes acceptance of the sale of the social network to the richest man in the world

The New York Stock Exchange started this Monday in negative for the fourth consecutive week. This drop did not, however, prevent Twitter shares from soaring with a rise of up to 5%.

Pressured by its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the social network has ended up accepting the offer of the richest man in the world

The founder of Amazon and largest shareholder of The Washington Post suggests that China will benefit from the scenario that opens

Shortly before Twitter announced that it accepted Elon Musk’s millionaire offer, the Tesla CEO tweeted that “I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what freedom of expression means.” That Musk has detractors who criticize his decisions – in this case the purchase of Twitter for 44,000 million dollars, almost 41,000 million euros – is not news.

The richest man in the world pays 44,000 million dollars to gain control of the social network

South African billionaire Elon Musk has bought Twitter for a record $44 billion. Musk had long been behind this social network and three weeks ago he paid 2.9 billion to get 9.2% of his shares, becoming the company’s main shareholder.

The financiers of the social network saw in the pact a good way out

One of Elon Musk’s goals in life, according to his confession, is to escape from Earth and colonize Mars.

We also explain how you can delete all your posts without permanently closing your profile.

The arrival of Elon Musk to the board of directors of Twitter as the new owner of the company has unleashed an earthquake in the social network. The richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla is the new owner of the platform for controversy, hate, debate, conversation…

The billionaire promises to increase freedom of expression online but it is more difficult than it seems

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has described Twitter as a “de facto public square”. On April 25, he reached an agreement to take it private in what will be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history. Musk, the head of companies including carmaker Tesla and aerospace giant SpaceX, has submitted a cash offer worth about $44 billion. Most of the financing will be provided by himself, with $21 billion in stock and a $12.5 billion loan against his shares in Tesla. This is big business in business terms, but it could be even bigger when it comes to regulating freedom of expression online.

The Tesla businessman does not clarify the reasons for his interest in the acquisition of the messaging network, nor how the platform will change

read also



» Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it



» Something will happen on Twitter



» Examination of social networks





The South African’s business success has been marred more than once by his unpredictability

read also



» The Other Side of Elon Musk





23:32 Elon Musk Elon Musk buys Twitter for more than 40,000 million euros » Elon Musk: Pressure from Twitter shareholders causes acceptance of the sale of the social network to the richest man in the world

» The keys to the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

Pressured by its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the social network has ended up accepting the offer of the richest man in the world

Elon Musk has gotten away with it and will be the new owner of Twitter. Ten days after the owner of the SpaceX aircraft and CEO of the electric vehicle brand Tesla filed a hostile takeover offer with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) worth some 44,000 million dollars ( more than 40,000 million euros), the social network has announced a preliminary agreement for the sale.

» Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it