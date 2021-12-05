Elon Musk: announced the start of construction of the pad for SpaceX Starship at Kennedy Space Center

As we approach 2022, development work continues on the SpaceX Starship to prepare for the operational phase with i orbital tests which will start in the course of next year. The timing for the start of this new phase is not known and will also depend on the environmental assessment of the FAA. Recently the same Elon Musk stated that the first such test could be set for January 2022 (although more likely it will be at least in February).

However, the company is working on several fronts to ensure that the project can be developed quickly and make it profitable as soon as possible. An example is the enlargement of the Texan site of Boca Chica (Starbase) or the construction of a new plant for the construction of Raptor engines in McGregor, Texas. But that’s not the only novelty that SpaceX is realizing.

The new launch pad for Starship under construction in Florida

Recently Elon Musk announced on Twitter the start of work to build the launch pad for Starship to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the second facility of its kind after the one being completed in Texas near the construction and testing site.

Unlike the pad in Texas, this one will not be dedicated to testing but for actual commercial operations and will rise to the Launch Complex 39A (where two Apollo missions were launched to the Moon). Musk also added that “The 39A is dedicated to space travel – no place more deserving for a Starship launch pad! It will have similar, but improved ground and tower systems, compared to Starbase.”.

That pad, however, will only be at one of the options available for the launch of the large carrier. Another will be the possibility of launching from marine platforms which are currently being modified (being old oil platforms). At the end of May, always Elon Musk had declared that these platforms could be ready by 2022. The choice to launch from the sea would reduce the risks during the return of the great Super Heavy rocket as well as being able to move closer to the equator.

