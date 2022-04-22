Technology
Elon Musk announces a financing plan of 46,000 million dollars to buy Twitter
Tesla’s billionaire founder says he personally provided $21 billion of capital for the deal.
Elon Musk has revealed his plan to put together a $46 billion package to fund the Twitter deal, in a sign that Tesla’s CEO is moving ahead with a deal that would become one of the biggest purchases by Tesla.
