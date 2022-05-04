Elon Musk: announces that companies and governments will have to pay for Twitter – Apps – Technology

After billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the tycoon has announced some of the changes what you want to do to the platform in order to reach more markets.

According to a tweet he wrote on May 3, companies and government institutions will have to pay a small fee to continue operating within the social network.

Although the owner of Tesla has not yet referred to how much would be the cost to pay nor since when would it start to govern, he clarified that Twitter would continue to be a free platform for occasional users.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but may come at a small cost for business/government users,” he wrote.

Other changes to the platform

According to specialized media, among other modifications that have been announced, is that of implement a new way to monetize tweets, charging those who insert said elements in their web pages. It should be noted that, until now, this function has been free with the aim of disseminating the content.

‘Twitter Blue’ has also been widely debated. The paid version of this social network could guarantee verification to all subscribed accountsin addition to the possibility of editing the content once published, affirms a tweet from Musk.

Exactly. It would massively expand the verified pool & make bot armies too expensive to maintain. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Also, with the concept of “de facto public square”, the owner of Space X has repeatedly reiterated the importance of democratizing the network, make content moderation more flexible and make programming code open to combat bots.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital square where vital issues are discussed for the future of humanity,” Musk said after announcing the purchase in late April.

