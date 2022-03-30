Elon Musk announces that he has contracted covid-19 again

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Monday via Twitter that he has contracted covid again although he has “almost” no symptoms.

Musk noted in his account Twitter that “covid-19 is the virus of Theseus (the king of Athens who, according to Greek mythology, was the father of Poseidon). How many gene changes before it stops being covid-19?

The businessman added: “I’m supposed to have it again (sigh), but almost without symptoms.”

It is the second time Musk has publicly announced that he has contracted the disease. The first time was in November 2020.

Musk has repeatedly questioned the seriousness of the virus

The controversial businessman, who has become the richest man in the world thanks to Tesla, has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and its effect.

At the start of the pandemic, in February 2020, Musk said the virus would be gone in three months. Later, when the Californian authorities, where he resides and where the Tesla car assembly plant is located, imposed restrictions to contain the pandemic, the businessman described the measures as “fascist”.

In April 2020, Musk harshly criticized the population lockdown. “Frankly, I would call it the forced imprisonment of people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, in my opinion,” he stated.

Later, Musk revealed that he had been vaccinated against covid-19, like his children.

However, Musk has not protested against the measures adopted in recent hours by the Chinese authorities to contain the virus in Shanghai despite the fact that they will force the closure, for at least four days, of the Tesla assembly plant in the Chinese city. .

Musk’s announcement that he has contracted covid again comes at the same time that Tesla announced on Monday its plan to do a stock split, delivering the new titles to its shareholders as a dividend.

The decision to split shares sent Tesla’s shares soaring on the New York Stock Exchange, where the company’s shares closed at $1,091.84, up 8.03%.

The last time Tesla split its shares was in August 2020, when it converted each of its shares into five to dilute its value.

