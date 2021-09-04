Elon Musk Approves Dogecoin Upgrade Efforts, Imminent Rise After Laterality?

The price of Dogecoin has been stuck in a lateral phase for over 15 days, failing to overcome the hard rock of € 0.3550, but the latest updates from the DOGE technicians could create the conditions for a strong rise as soon as they are released. But what does this update consist of? The update is expected to improve network security and significantly reduce transaction fees.

According to the tweet that Elon Musk drew attention to, only 205 computers were already running the latest update and more “nodes” are needed to update their software and new “nodes” to deploy. Once a higher percentage of the network nodes and new nodes run the new software version, the update will take effect.

This update “will allow DOGE to circulate at a fraction of the current rate“. The post also urges readers to update, noting that “it can be as simple as going to dogecoin.com and downloading the software to an old laptop“.

Who holds the DOGE? 82% of the total Dogecoin is held by only 535 people!

Dogecoin has emerged as one of the most traded cryptocurrencies this year. However, meme-based digital currency remains largely concentrated in a few hands. A gigantic sum of DOGE (106 billion), which comprises 82% of the supply, is held by only 535 people. These people hold over 10 million DOGE each.

It should be noted that “investors” who have acquired DOGE tokens in the last six months now hold 25% of the total offer. According to a report from market intelligence firm Chainalysis, Dogecoin’s price skyrocketed only after Tesla CEO and Reddit turned their attention to the meme token. In its report, Chainalysis said new investors are adopting the token to a level not seen since late 2017. New investors have increased their offering share from just 9% in July last year to 25%. in August of this year.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

As anticipated, the sideways phase that has lasted for more than two weeks is clearly evident in the following chart, failing to break the $ 0.3550 resistance. But the latest news could trigger the bullish movement.

Bullish movement with the resistance $ 0.3550 as the first target and the supply area $ 0.40 / $ 0.44 as the second short-term target.

