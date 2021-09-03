Elon Musk Approves Dogecoin Upgrade Efforts, Imminent Rise After Laterality?

The price of Dogecoin has been stuck in a lateral phase for over 15 days, failing to overcome the hard rock of € 0.3550, but the latest updates from the DOGE technicians could create the conditions for a strong rise as soon as they are released. But what does this update consist of? The update is expected to improve network security and significantly reduce transaction fees.

According to the tweet that Elon Musk drew attention to, only 205 computers were already running the latest update and more “nodes” are needed to update their software and new “nodes” to deploy. Once a higher percentage of the network nodes and new nodes run the new software version, the update will take effect.

This update “will allow DOGE to circulate at a fraction of the current rate“. The post also urges readers to update, noting that “it can be as simple as going to dogecoin.com and downloading the software to an old laptop“.