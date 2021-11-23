Elon Musk argues with CZ | It’s war on Twitter …

Little quarrel between Elon Musk And CZ of Binance, two personalities linked in different ways to the world of cryptocurrencies, with a confrontation that could only be triggered by the curious situation that Binance is living with Dogecoin, a kind of protected of the Tesla tycoon.

It all started with a caustic tweet from Musk, which to protect users of Binance who are having problems with the withdrawals from Doge he stated that they should not pay for the faults of others, referring, without a shadow of a doubt, to the popular exchange. Which could only trigger a reaction on the part of CZ, notoriously more moderate than the CEO from Tesla.

CZ and Elon Musk argue on Twitter

A question and answer which is also over Yahoo Finance – with the tones of CZ who have become decidedly more accommodating, considering these the Tweet from Musk simply a mistake. But let’s see what happened step by step, starting from the background.

Binance’s problems with Dogecoin

It all starts with the problems of Binance with Dogecoin. After the last protocol update i wallet guarded by Binance have caused problems, with some transactions from the exchange to wallets that have been processed multiple times. A chaotic situation that forced the cryptocurrency exchange to to freeze wallets and to prevent withdrawals from users, who are still free to use them within the platform.

A situation that, among other things, has been prolonging for some time, with the technical problem of Binance which would still seem to be far from the solution. A glitch he is causing, in this he is definitely right Elon Musk, important problems to users who have no responsibility in this regard.

It all starts with Elon Musk’s tweet

To start the short quarrel away Twitter was a quick tweet from Elon Musk, which we report in full.

Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021

$ DOGE holders who use Binance should be protected from errors that are not their responsibility.

Referring to the situation we have described above in relation to the disaster of the wallet. Which could only trigger the reaction of CZ, the CEO from Binance. Also because this tweet was triggered by another where Elon Musk accused what is happening on Binance to be “shady”.

Elon, we are pretty certain it is an issue with the latest #doge wallet. We are in communications with the devs. Apologies for any inconvenience that may have caused you. What happened here? 👀https: //t.co/g2J50zqbEu – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 23, 2021

Elon, we are quite certain that this is a problem related to the latest version of the Doge wallet. We are in contact with the developers. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. What happened here?

By reporting a software glitch for Tesla which caused the recall to the parent company of 12,000 vehicles. A low blow that was answered with another low blow.

The tones are back more peaceful thanks to CZ and Yahoo Finance

The interview with Yahoo Finance – which CZ admitted had actually been planned for weeks – could only take care of this too quarrels.

From @cz_binance on the @elonmusk tweet: “I’m not aggressive by nature, but I also am not submissive or cowardly when it comes to defending our business. I view defending Binance as my job and defending… the crypto industry as my life’s mission.” pic.twitter.com/NHfDFZ3gXk – Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) November 23, 2021

I’m not an aggressive person by nature, but I’m also not a submissive or cowardly person when it comes to defending our company. I see defending Binance as my primary job, and defending the crypto industry as my life mission.

With an addition a few minutes later: “Elon is still my idol. Sometimes he goes too far with Twitter ”. Peace made? We believe so, for two characters who, in addition to having known each other for a lifetime, also have converging interests within the same industry. A small skirmish, as we will see again in the future always at the hands of the exuberant Elon Musk.