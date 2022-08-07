Elon Musk as a couple: who is the entrepreneur’s wife?

Facebook

He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of several companies including Tesla. For such a big and rich man, who could be the woman of his heart? This is the question posed by the many Internet users who follow him very closely. Discover in the rest of this article, the identity of the woman who shares the life of Elon Musk.

Who is in a relationship with Elon Musk?

Even if Elon Musk is one of the biggest rich men in the world, he does not have a stable sentimental life. The latter had several romantic relationships in his life. His first wife, who gave him six children, was named Justine Wilson, a great Canadian novelist. After breaking up with the latter, Elon Musk found love again in the arms of British actress Talulah Riley, with whom he married on September 25, 2010 before divorcing in January 2012. He married the latter again in July 2013, then divorced a second time in March 2016. The following year, Elon and American actress Amber Heard had a romantic relationship for a few months. Following this idyll, the wealthy businessman formalizes on the site parismatch.com a relationship with the Canadian singer Claire Boucher (known as Grimes) in May 2018. Two years later, the latter gives birth to a son. In September 2021, the couple separated.

Is Elon Musk currently in a relationship?

Freshly separated from Canadian singer Grimes, Elon Musk would have found love in the arms of Australian actress Natasha Bassett. For our colleagues from the lematin.ch site, these two would probably be in a relationship. But for the moment, neither of the two supposedly in a relationship has confirmed the relationship. It would therefore be difficult to confirm or deny that Elon Musk is in a relationship.