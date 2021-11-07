Elon Musk asked Twitter whether to sell 10% of his Tesla shares

Elon Musk, US entrepreneur who founded Tesla and one of the richest people in the world, asked in a Twitter poll whether or not to sell 10 percent of his shares in Tesla, one of the highest-value companies on the market, to pay taxes on the money from the sale. “I will respect the result of the poll whatever it is,” he added.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Musk presented the survey saying that “lately there is a lot of talk about capital gains (” unrealized gains “) as a way to avoid paying taxes”, and explained that “this is why I propose to sell 10 percent of my Tesla shares” .

The “unreailzed gains” Musk talks about are the gains linked to the increase in the value of the shares, gains that exist on paper but which in the United States are difficult to tax until the shares are sold generating liquidity. Musk, for example, is considered one of the richest people in the world thanks to his control of about 20 percent of the shares of Tesla, which today has a market value of 1.2 trillion dollars. As he explained himself, “I don’t get a cash or bonus salary. I only have shares, so the only way I have to pay my taxes personally would be to sell shares ».

The issue of gains linked to capital gains is much discussed in the United States in recent weeks, due to a proposal by the Democratic party to create a new tax on “unrealized gains” for particularly wealthy people. The tax, which would serve to financially cover some of the more ambitious social reforms proposed by the Biden administration, would affect people with more than $ 1 billion in assets or who have reported incomes of more than $ 100 million for at least three consecutive years. The proposed tax would affect fewer than 1,000 people in the United States but could generate between 200 and 250 billion in taxes over 10 years.

Musk’s poll, which criticized the Democrats’ proposal, will automatically close around 8 am Sunday evening, Italian time. At the moment, around 56 percent of the more than 2 million voters are in favor of selling the shares.