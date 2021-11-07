Elon Musk asks followers: “Should I sell 10% of my Tesla stock?”

Listen to the audio version of the article

“The bulk of my virtual capital gains are a form of tax avoidance. So I propose to you to sell 10% of my Tesla shares. What do you think?”. The question, provocative as in the style of the character, was asked by Elon Musk, Tesla’s number one in a tweet published on Saturday, November 6. A poll is attached to the tweet: yes or no which, at the time this article was written, saw the “yes” ahead at 56.6 percent against 43.4% no. The poll will close around 7pm (Italian time) 24 hours after the tweet was published. Musk himself, who in the past has not given great proof of reliability, has made it known in a second tweet that he will respect the outcome of the vote whatever it is.

Effects on the market

How much is 10% Tesla stock worth? What effects could there be on the stock depending on the survey result? According to the findings of the S&P Market Intelligence database, Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, holds 244 million Tesla shares (23% of the total) whose value is around 300 billion dollars. However, a part refers to stock options that can be exercised or not, net of which the quota falls to 170 million shares, 17% of the total for a value of 208 billion. It is unclear whether the 10% Musk refers to is net of these stock options or not. As a matter of fact, it is a share package with a value of between 20 and 30 billion dollars. Which, to give a yardstick, is the market value of Unicredit, the second Italian bank (in the high fork) or of Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family (low fork). It is evident that, even if compared to a stock that capitalizes 1227 billion dollars, a similar amount of securities on sale is destined to move the stock down. Musk’s initiative is bound to affect the share price. To what extent this will be discovered in the coming days.

Why does Musk want to sell?

In the United States there is talk of raising the tax on billionaires. And there is a proposal to that effect made by proposed by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. In the crosshairs of a part of the Democratic party, in particular people like Musk, whose wealth is represented above all by the Tesla share package in his possession. Musk’s personal heritage has grown enormously in the last two years due to the dizzying heights of the title: +1700 percent. Net of collateral, the value of the founder’s equity package went from $ 14 billion to $ 208 billion, he estimates S&P Market Intelligence. A virtual capital gain that for some circles of the Democratic Party should be taxed in some way. Conversely, the only way this wealth could be taxed would be through the capital gain tax that would be imposed if these shares were sold.

So Musk evades taxation

Musk himself, in a second tweet, clarified that he does not receive any salary from Tesla and that, in fact, the only way for him to pay taxes is exactly to sell the shares in his possession. A choice that, however, risks entailing losses for the shareholders of the car manufacturer. Among which there are certainly many democratic voters who, in this situation, will find themselves in the position of having to pay out of their own pockets for the political choices of the representatives they have elected. This is if the stock recorded a decline following the liquidation of Musk.

Respect for the vote

But are we sure this is not the usual joke Musk has accustomed us to? It may be and the precedents tell us that the volcanic entrepreneur does not always follow up on his own statements. It is clear, however, that, even in light of the second tweet he published in which he assures that he will respect the outcome of the vote, there are good reasons to believe him.