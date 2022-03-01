Elon Musk assures that SpaceX will save the ISS in the event of a catastrophe after threats from the Russian space chief | NEWS | D.W.

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire CEO Elon Musk has responded to Russian space chief Dimitri Rogozin’s suggestion that the International Space Station (ISS) could fall to Earth and crash into the United States or Europe.

Musk confirmed that SpaceX would save the station in the event of an “uncontrolled orbit” disaster.

Rogozin previously claimed that the Russian experience is what kept the ISS in orbit, and suggested that sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could lead to a catastrophe.

“If they block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled orbit and its fall in the United States and Europe?” the Russian space chief tweeted this Friday (02/25/2022).

“There is also the option of launching a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with that possibility? The ISS (ISS) does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are theirs. Are you prepared for them?” he added.

Clear answer: SpaceX

Two days later, this Saturday (26.02.2022), Elon Musk responded in a simple way to the head of Roscosmos with the logo of his own company, SpaceX.

A confused Twitter user wanted additional clarification, and Musk appeared to confirm that SpaceX would be involved, should the ISS fall out of orbit.

The Twitter user asked if that was what the tech mogul really meant, to which Musk simply replied, “Yes.”

How would Elon Musk do it?

In another Twitter thread, Musk confirmed how SpaceX could dock with the ISS in the absence of the Russian segment.

According to a tweet from Pete Harding, the International Space Station editor for NASASpaceFlight.com, if Russia’s involvement in the orbiting lab ends before then, the Russian segment could be replaced by a SpaceX Dragon, which could provide reboost capability and altitude control.

Musk himself responded by saying, “Good thread.”

Musk’s comments came shortly after he announced the activation of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine on Saturday night, after the Russian invasion had disrupted internet access. “Starlink service is already active in Ukraine,” he tweeted on Saturday. “More terminals on the way.”

Following Russia’s military action against Ukraine last week, NASA said it “will do everything possible to continue as before… [a pesar de] disagreements between our countries”.

The decommissioning of the ISS is scheduled for the year 2030, and current plans include a controlled orbit over the Pacific Ocean.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.