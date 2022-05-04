Share

Elon Musk attacks Apple again via Twitter

The businessman of the moment, Elon Musk has performed again statements against Apple and the commission paid by developers to offer their applications within the App Store.

The businessman has been more consistent with his posts on Twitter after having bought this social network. In the publication made by a medium where they talk about PayPal’s support in the antitrust class action lawsuit against Applethe investor responded emphatically.

“The Apple store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. It’s definitely not right.”

This comment has been repeated by Musk a few months after giving his opinion on the legal battle between Apple and Epic, where as expected fully supported Epic mentioning that “Apple’s app store fees are a de facto global tax on the internet“.

This supporting detail has been returned this time, as Epic’s Tim Sweeney has also retweeted recent post showing his total agreement with Musk’s words when attacking Apple.

Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Elon Musk vs. Apple

In July of last year, Elon Musk’s discontent and attacks were evident during Apple’s earnings period. The CEO of Tesla did not hesitate to issue two negative responses to those from Cupertinobecause when his position towards his competitors in the automotive sector was questioned, he denied having the intention of affecting them with practices such as those of “Apple’s walled garden”, a reference to the policies and the closed platform maintained by the company with the bitten apple .

In addition, he mentioned that Apple uses 100% cobalt in the manufacture of batteries for its devices, while Tesla used only 2%. Certainly a very controversial statement.

The disagreement between Apple and Elon Musk is notable, it is said that this is due to the intention to sell Tesla to Apple on the condition that Elon Musk be Tim Cook’s successor after his retirement from the company, something that evidently did not happen and is not expected to happen.

Butwhat do you thinkAre these attacks a way to release frustration over the truncated dream of being CEO of Apple or is it a specific opinion that joins that of other companies seeking antitrust of the company?

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!