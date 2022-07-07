Elon Musk became the father of twins with a top executive of his company just before his second child with Grimes was born | People | Entertainment

The mother of newborn twins Elon Musk She works at her company Neuralink where she is one of its main executives. His name is Shivon Zilis and he is 36 years old.

The businessman quietly welcomed the twins just weeks before welcoming a child with Grimes, court documents revealed.

The boys would have been born last November just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, who plays Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December. Musk now has nine known children, the first of whom has passed away.

Musk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” reported US media such as Business Insider.

The order was reportedly approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May, although the names of the children are not known.

The other sons of Musk

The billionaire fathered six children with Justine Musk (née Wilson) in the 2000s, one of whom, Nevada, died within weeks of birth. The couple then had twin sons, named Xavier (now Vivian) and Griffin, and triplets, named Damian, Kai, and Saxon.

With Grimes, she has X Æ A-Xii, her 2-year-old son. They also share a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born in December 2021.

Now with Zilis she had twins, but their names are not yet known.

Shivon Zilis was born in Ontario, Canada, studied economics and philosophy at Yale, where she also played goalie on the women’s ice hockey team.

He began his career at IBM and was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 in the venture capital category in 2015. (AND)