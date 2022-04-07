Elon Musk begins to wield his power on Twitter

After having acquired 9.2% of the shares of Twitter and thus becoming the majority shareholder of the company, the social network announced that the CEO of Tesla will join its board of directors.

Musk surveys his 80 million followers

Musk also recently polled his 80 million followers on whether they would like to be able to edit their tweets after posting them.

This post may not have been taken very seriously at first, given the nature of Musk, however, the survey was later retweeted by Parag Agrawal, current Twitter CEO, mentioning that “the consequences of the survey will be important. Please vote carefully.”

The phrase mirrors a similar tweet by Musk on free speech on March 25, days after he acquired nearly 10 percent of the company.

Responding to the survey, Twitter user “Everyday Astronaut” suggested that the edit button be only available for a short time after the first tweet, and that edited tweets contain a link showing the edit made.

In response, Musk said, “That sounds reasonable.” Many other social media platforms already allow users to edit their posts, but none have shown abuse of this feature.

Highly requested edit button

The “edit button” has been one of the most requested features of the social media platform.

In an ideal world, it would simply allow users to correct typos after posting their tweets, but critics say the feature could be overused, allowing users to substantially change the meaning of tweets after they’ve been posted. shared on the platform.

Likewise, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company would “probably never” add an edit button in an interview in early 2020.

Elon Musk will be part of the board of directors until 2024

In addition to the tweets about the controversial edit button, as noted above, it was also announced that Elon Musk will join the Twitter board of directors.

According to the registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States, Musk will have the position of Director of Class II until the year 2024.

The CEO of the social network was in charge of announcing the inclusion of Musk, in addition to pointing out that “he will bring great value to our table.”

In another tweet, Agrawal added that Musk is a “passionate believer and intense critic of the service,” both characteristics that are necessary on Twitter.

For his part, Musk said he is looking forward to working with Agrawal and the board, noting that he plans to “make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months.”

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022