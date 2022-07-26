Elon Musk, between millions of dollars and love affairs

Usually the mens Y women that appear for your fortune in the list of Forbes they prefer to have a personal life as discreet as possible in the eyes of ordinary mortals, who do not have their billions of dollars.

Almost, but not all. There are exceptions, and high-ranking ones: Elon Musk, the richest man on the planetwith 219 billion dollars, is an increasingly regular client of this type of notes, and of comments from millions of netizensnot because of his business skills but because of his “sentimental” life.

Musk appears to have passed the point of no return.: not only generates news about his business, but he is already news. And that, for the reactions of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, it doesn’t seem to bother him; it even seems to encourage them.

The most recent chapter of his personal life was uncovered by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal in its Sunday edition, on the front page: “The co-founder of Google, Sergey Brinsand divorced his wife, nicole shbahanearlier this year after discovering he had had a brief affair late last fall” with Musksummarizes EFE citing the renowned and serious New York publication.

A topic that went from the “heart” and sensationalist publications to a newspaper specialized in finance, business, money and of great prestige.

Musk and his ability to procreate

Just a few weeks ago, he had boasted about his ability to have children and even justified it as a good for humanity: “I do everything possible to help overcome the depopulation crisis. The baby boom is by far the greatest danger facing civilization,” he tweeted.

and gave advice: “I wish you great families and congratulations to those who already have them.”

It was his way of responding to comments on Internet about a note published in Business Insider, who assured that last November he was the father of twins with a senior executive, the 36-year-old Canadian, Shiv Zilisof one of its companies, neurolinkspecialized in neural implants.

According to Business Insiderwho presented the documents, the children were legally registered in Texas with the surnames Musk Y Zilis, after months of only having the mother’s and not the billionaire’s.

What caught the attention of those who made accounts about the birth of the twins Musk Zilis It was the date: November, just a month before the birth of her (half) sister, the singer’s daughter Grimes and the space entrepreneur.

Exa Dark Sideræl was born through a surrogate mother, but product of the relationship of Musk with the composer Claire Boucher (Grimes’s real name), also Canadian, 34 years old.

In May 2020 they had their first child. It was also great news on networks due to, among other things, the strange name that Musk selected him: X Æ A-XII (or just “X” for love).

Musk’s loves

To make the matter of loves (and heartbreaks) of the tycoon more complicated, Grimes and he had already announced their separation last September after more than three years of relationship, but they maintained “a healthy friendship”.

“We live in separate houses. We are best friends. We see each other all the time… It’s just that we have our thing, and I don’t expect others to understand it,” Grimes explained to the magazine. Vanity Fair.

“We still love each other, we see each other frequently and we are on very good terms,” ​​he confirmed. Musk through another means of communication, Page Six, dedicated to entertainment gossip.

By then, the press was already relating Musk with australian actress Natasha Bassett29, in a romance that they did not hide at the beginning of last June in Saint-Tropezwithin the framework of the festival of Cannes.

Amid the rumors, the paparazzi were looking to “hunt” a photo since February. On the 19th of that month, the British tabloid Daily Mail “gained” the exclusivity of identifying bassett as “new lover” of Musk.

But, always according to the “pink” press and shows, bassett has broken off the relationship after finding out about the twins Musk had with Shiv Zilis.

Musk and his link with Heard and Depp

Also in April of this year, his name came to light in the press and the networks due to the scandalous, and for other media coverage, trial for defamation between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

In the middle of the fight Musk came up on the subject for two reasons; the first, infidelity, when Heard allegedly had sex with him in 2016still with Depp and, second, a sexual trio where the actress and the billionaire invited the model Cara Delevingne.

Musk He denied everything: neither threesome nor infidelity. Yes she agreed to a two-year affair with heard, but only when it was over, a month later, with Depp.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, each one of them is incredible ”, was his brief message after the end of the trial that he lost heard.

The divorces of Musk They’re also a bit of a mess, he’s been legally separated three times, but he has two ex-wives.

Between 2010 and 2012, Musk He was married to his second wife, the British actress Tallullah Rileywith whom he had no children, and they divorced.

Months later, already in 2013, they remarried until in 2016 they divorced again.

The first wife of Musk is another canadian, Justin Wilson. They were married for 8 years, from 2000 to 2008 and she is, until now, the mother of most of their children.

They had six: the firstborn, Nevada Alexanderwho died a few weeks after being born due to sudden death, twins and, finally, triplets.

On May 24 last, before acknowledging the paternity of his twins with Zilis, Musk he tweeted: “Contrary to popular belief, the richer someone is, the fewer children they have. I am a rare exception. Most of the people I know have no children or only one.”

Musk father, impregnate “rich women”

A tip that apparently passes from generation to generation in the clan Musk: Errol is 76 years old, he is the father of the richest man in the world, and he has just had a girl, Emilywith your partner, Jana Bezuidenhout, 35 years old. Years before, in 2017, they had their firstborn.

The problem in understanding the intricacies of the Musk is that Bezuidenhout she was the stepdaughter errorthat is, she was a half-sister for 20 years of Elon before becoming his stepmother.

There is still more to confuse us in the labyrinth of Musk. so proud he is error of his lineage that he declared a week ago to The Sun: “There is a company in Colombia who wants me to donate sperm to impregnate upper class Colombian women because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the real person he created Elon?'”.

