Elon Musk blames the ‘woke virus’ for the fall of Netflix

Netflix has started to bleed out, and while the company appears to blame its own subscribers, it may want to start taking a deep introspection into its practices. Now, it has been the same Elon Musk who has given the final blow to the famous service from streaming. According to the tycoon, the culprit of this fall has been the ‘”virus woke up‘ that has invaded Netflix.

Musk’s response is listed in the comments on the website report Slashdot; where the losses of subscribers that the service has suffered during the last quarter are detailed. This is where Elon Musk has charged and commented that “The virus woke up has made Netflix unwatchable”. However, the businessman did not develop much more in his statements.

Netflix stock value is down 35% since yesterday. This translates into a massive blow to the company, which until now has seen nothing but growth in recent years. Now, however, a series of factors that are not entirely related to the content of the service have led to a resounding fall.

Since a few months, Netflix has been announcing several changes in behavior of your platform. One of the main ones arrives to attack the habit of sharing accounts and passwords among users; factor that the company believes largely responsible for its fall.

However, the prices in the service have been suffering periodic increases in their plans. Finally, the company has confirmed that it is working on a new “cheap” subscription that will include ads, a proposal that users have not finished pleasing either.

What does Elon Musk mean by the ‘virus woke up‘ from Netflix?

The term woke up has been coined to a series of social movements that have taken place in recent decades. Originally, it was a term referred to the struggles of black communities marginalized in the United States. However, over time, its shadow has managed to cover other social and human rights manifestations, such as the feminist movement and LGBTQ+.

According to the website The Conversation, the term was first used in 1942, in an article by J. Saunders on trade unions. This piece was published in the first volume of the African-American magazine, Black Digest. But it would not be until twenty years later, in 1962, that the medium New York Times I would get the word back.

As reported The Spanishit was in the year 1965 when Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in his speech about the need to stay awake in times of struggle. As the activist commented, “There is nothing more tragic than sleeping in a revolution.”

However, in recent years has become the favorite label of conservative movements trying to undermine the progress of these activists. The word woke up it has become a kind of cross; and many conservatives don’t hesitate to put it on the backs of people who only seek to fight for the human rights of historically marginalized groups.

Although Musk is specifically referring to Netflix content, there is still plenty of cynicism behind it. What is considered woke up on the platform? What many users classify as ‘forced inclusion’; that is, the appearance of black, Latino, LGBTQ+ characters or any other proposal that comes out of the apparent ‘normality’ that the media has sold since its creation.

The movements woke up have not been without criticism

Yes indeed, the movements woke up has not been without criticism, even by great members belonging to them. One of the main reasons why it has been seen in the hornet’s nest is because of the birth of what has become known as the ‘Culture of cancellation’.

This movement was born as a method of surveillance against injustices that were not taken into account by the great powers. However, in recent years it has become increasingly distorted with its rise in social networks.

The famous activist, philosopher and youtuberNatalie Wynn, mentions it in her video titled Cancel. on your channel Contra PointsNatalie mentions how the culture of cancellation little by little has begun to eat its own members from the inside; crucifying all those who escape mental ‘purity’, even by accident. In this way, they have left aside the meaning of their origin: to watch over the victims of a system that, in most cases, protects the abusers.

However, it is unlikely that Musk will refer to the ‘virus woke up‘ as a way of pointing out their weaknesses. It is more likely that the tycoon is just tired of seeing black characters acting as aristocrats in Bridgerton; Comprehensive sex education sex education or series like He’s Expectingwhich shows us a pregnant man.



