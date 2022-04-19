Elon Musk boasts that every minute of his thinking makes Tesla Motors a million dollars – FayerWayer

It seems that everything Elon Musk said in his controversial but entertaining talk of TEDTalk 2022 will continue to give what to talk about.

The involvement of the executive behind Tesla Motors and SpaceX It was extensive and throughout all his interventions the subject made some statements that will gradually make noise on the network.

The first example we had was precisely with the people of Tesla Motors, who ended up asking a judge to silence Elon Musk.

All after he released perhaps manipulative details in public talk to favor his image before a delicate trial about that mess where he used Twitter to talk about the value of the shares of the car company.

But that would not have been the only pearl released by the boy during his speech.

Elon Musk says he makes a lot of money for thinking

Everything happened again in the framework of the activities of that TED talkwhere basically, among other things, now Elon Musk said that every minute of his thinking helps Tesla make a million dollars.

That and more was what he told the director of TED, Chris Anderson, in a new exclusive interview attached to the controversial talk, where, among other things, Elon recalled a 30-minute meeting in which he says he “improved the bottom line” of Tesla Motora by about $100 million.

We share the interview here in its entirety, citing the most disturbing fragments due to the implications of what was revealed:

“What makes sleeping difficult is that every good hour or even minute of thinking about Tesla and SpaceX has such a big effect on the company that I really try to work as much as possible, basically to the edge of sanity.

Tesla is getting to the point, or probably will get to the point later this year, where every minute of good, high-quality thinking has a million-dollar impact on the company, which is crazy.”

During the most illustrative part of the conversation, Elon Musk stated that if Tesla makes $2 billion a week in revenue, that would translate to about $300 million a day, seven days a week.

Where sometimes everything can be optimized and innovated with a simple half-hour meeting where Elon, as he says, was able to generate changes to “improve the company’s financial result by $100 million dollars.”

Musk portrayed himself almost as a money machine, while highlighting his lifestyle where he does not have properties or exorbitant expenses.

Thanks to this, it also boosts the finances of its companies, apparently.