Elon Musk bold: after a year of self-driving Tesla FSD, zero accidents. Maybe there is a “but”

For years Tesla Talks about fully autonomous driving, and in fact there are many customers who have purchased the related software package, on trust and without being able to use it immediately. For some time now, a few thousand owners, residing in the United States, have been able to access the program Full Self Driving Beta, which allows you to test the system in advance, to participate in the development and final validation.

This obviously translates into an incredible amount of data for Tesla, with millions of kilometers traveled, a push to refine the software that would have been impossible with internal tests alone. The program started in October 2020, and over a year later there are those who are drawing conclusions. In the past few hours Ross Gerber, Tesla shareholder, has stated on Twitter that all this time there was not even an accident with Tesla self-driving involved, getting a curt response of Elon Musk:

Gerber emphasizes the number of deaths that instead occurred, in the same period, due to accidents on normal cars, or about 20,000. Musk for his part confirmed zero incidents.

The question appears to have several “buts”. While this is an absolutely significant result, the conditions seem too particular to argue that fully autonomous driving is already mature enough. Remember that beta testers can access the FSD only after taking safe driving tests, and therefore the absolutely selected champion of drivers among the most attentive owners of Tesla vehicles. In addition to this, it is important to consider that in all tests the driver is vigilant and most likely more careful than during normal driving, and in fact there are many cases in which the software system makes mistakes and the driver is ready to intervene, avoiding problems or accidents.

Such a pronounced “safety bubble” could risk being actually counterproductive, and demonstrate that fully autonomous driving, at the moment, only works well if certain conditions concur at the same time. Finally, the comparison made with the dead in the same merciless period e scientifically wrong: a statistical sample of a few thousand cars too small when compared to the millions of vehicles that move every day in the United States. The road is certainly the right one, but really too early to claim victory.