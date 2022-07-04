Elon Musk breaks his silence on Twitter with a photo with Pope Francis

The American billionaire Elon Musk broke his silence on Twitter, the company he is buying, posting several photos this Saturday, including one of him next to the Pope Francisco.

“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday” [viernes]he indicated in his tweet, in which he published a photo in which he is seen dressed in black to the pope’s right, and with four of his children, elegantly dressed, flanking the sovereign pontiff on the left.

The richest man in the world has had eight children: six with Justine Musk in the 2000s, one of whom died weeks after being born, and, more recently, two with singer Grimes.

The head of Tesla and SpaceX did not specify the place or the details of the meeting, and the Vatican did not report this private visit by the Pope.

Elon Musk had not tweeted anything since June 21, when he considered that there were still “some unresolved issues” in his project to buy Twitter for 44,000 million dollars, among these, the “very important” issue of the number of false users of the social network. (AFP)

